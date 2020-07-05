All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

9055 River Trails Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 BR home with office which includes a closet and could be used as a 4th bedroom. Lovely Bamboo floors in the family area. Nice open floor plan with 2 dining areas. Large pantry area and plenty of cabinets in the kitchen for all of you cooking needs. Master bedroom has dual vanity, soaking tub and separate show. Walk-in closet.
Covered patio in rear with fenced yard for privacy. Fresh paint inside and out. This one is ready for you to move in. Good credit is required.
Owner is a licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 River Trails Boulevard have any available units?
9055 River Trails Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9055 River Trails Boulevard have?
Some of 9055 River Trails Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 River Trails Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9055 River Trails Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 River Trails Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9055 River Trails Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9055 River Trails Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9055 River Trails Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9055 River Trails Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9055 River Trails Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 River Trails Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9055 River Trails Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9055 River Trails Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9055 River Trails Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 River Trails Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9055 River Trails Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

