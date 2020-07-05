9055 River Trails Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious 3 BR home with office which includes a closet and could be used as a 4th bedroom. Lovely Bamboo floors in the family area. Nice open floor plan with 2 dining areas. Large pantry area and plenty of cabinets in the kitchen for all of you cooking needs. Master bedroom has dual vanity, soaking tub and separate show. Walk-in closet.

Covered patio in rear with fenced yard for privacy. Fresh paint inside and out. This one is ready for you to move in. Good credit is required.

Owner is a licensed Realtor.