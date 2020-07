Amenities

Beautiful home in Keller ISD in a HOT location features a great layout with an open kitchen, huge master with under the stairs storage, master bath complete with separate shower, garden tub, and walk in closet! Upstairs has a massive game room with and 3 additional spacious bedrooms. Conveniently close to shopping, schools and community amenities including pool and park! HVAC replaced last year