9037 Quarry Ridge Trail

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Location! Location!Location! Fantastic 4 Bedroom home in Keller ISD!!! Open Floor Plan. Features: 4 Spacious Split Bedrooms, Large Living Area, Open Concept Kitchen with Tons of Cabinet and Counter Space, Black Appliances & Tile Back Splash. Dining Area, Separate Utility Room & More. Master Suite with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Sinks & Large Walk In Closet. Bedrooms & Living have Wood Laminate Flooring. Great Backyard Fantastic for Entertaining & Backs To A Greenbelt. Great Home close to Hwy, shopping and Reastuarents. Scehdule to see it today!