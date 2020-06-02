All apartments in Fort Worth


Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

9037 Dry Creek Drive

9037 Dry Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

9037 Dry Creek Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 3-2-2 in Ft Worth, Keller ISD! Spacious rooms, beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, arched doorways, great architecture and so much more! Large 18x15 family room has an attractive stone fireplace, great bonus room can be used as an office or study, nice formal dining, separate breakfast area, lovely kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, center island, built-in microwave and ample storage! Huge 17x13 master has a private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Lovely secondaries with arched walls, great backyard, open patio and sprinkler system located near highways, shopping and restaurants. Community pool, park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9037 Dry Creek Drive have any available units?
9037 Dry Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9037 Dry Creek Drive have?
Some of 9037 Dry Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9037 Dry Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9037 Dry Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9037 Dry Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9037 Dry Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9037 Dry Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9037 Dry Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9037 Dry Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9037 Dry Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9037 Dry Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

