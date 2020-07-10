All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:26 AM

9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive

9024 Sycamore Leaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9024 Sycamore Leaf Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
New construction 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage for lease in Twin Mills. Single story, energy efficient. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, breakfast bar open to living and dining area. Refrigerator included. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower, large vanity with dual sinks. Large backyard faces east with covered patio. Separate utility room, includes washer and dryer. Great location with easy access to US-287, I-35W. Elementary, middle and HS within close proximity. Community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive have any available units?
9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive have?
Some of 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

