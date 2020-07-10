9024 Sycamore Leaf Drive

Amenities

New construction 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage for lease in Twin Mills. Single story, energy efficient. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, breakfast bar open to living and dining area. Refrigerator included. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower, large vanity with dual sinks. Large backyard faces east with covered patio. Separate utility room, includes washer and dryer. Great location with easy access to US-287, I-35W. Elementary, middle and HS within close proximity. Community pool and playground.