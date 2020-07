Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court

This 4 bed rooms 2 bath rooms single story homes is nestled in Valley Brook community. Freshly painted home comes with new wood flooring installed entire home. Huge living room and very spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space.Fenced back yard.Ready to move in. It's centrally located near major shopping and entertainment. Excellent schools (Keller ISD) are only minute drive.Community pool, Splash Park, Basketball, park and Playground.