9008 Napa Valley Trl

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Update in Keller ISD - Wood like flooring through living, dining, and master bedroom. c-tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Granite and SS appliances. property comes with side by side SS fridge. Great back yard with pergola. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* Contact our office for information.



**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.

We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.

We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.



We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/



(RLNE3588359)