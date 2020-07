Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Clean and ready for you! Open floor plan built by Lennar homes. Spacious master suite. Split bedrooms. Recently painted. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, breakfast area, entry, bathrooms and laundry room. Bedrooms have new carpet. Oversized laundry with shelves for additional storage. Neighborhood has a community pool, playground and jogging & bike trails. No pets. Close to shopping. Keller ISD.