Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

8940 Sun Haven Way

8940 Sun Haven Way · No Longer Available
Location

8940 Sun Haven Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity for a like new home in Keller ISD! This updated property has a nice floorplan with split bedrooms and an open concept. All new flooring throughout along with granite counters, appliances, and new tile in the showers! With fresh paint inside and most of the fixtures replaced, this home is like new. This is a great chance for someone looking in Keller to get a great home in a great community with many amenities. This home is ready for it's new tenant!
*** Landlord's New Year gift to New Tenant - If tenant signs lease before January 1st, first month's rent is only $1000 ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8940 Sun Haven Way have any available units?
8940 Sun Haven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8940 Sun Haven Way have?
Some of 8940 Sun Haven Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8940 Sun Haven Way currently offering any rent specials?
8940 Sun Haven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8940 Sun Haven Way pet-friendly?
No, 8940 Sun Haven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8940 Sun Haven Way offer parking?
Yes, 8940 Sun Haven Way offers parking.
Does 8940 Sun Haven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8940 Sun Haven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8940 Sun Haven Way have a pool?
No, 8940 Sun Haven Way does not have a pool.
Does 8940 Sun Haven Way have accessible units?
No, 8940 Sun Haven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8940 Sun Haven Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8940 Sun Haven Way has units with dishwashers.

