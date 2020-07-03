8940 Sun Haven Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity for a like new home in Keller ISD! This updated property has a nice floorplan with split bedrooms and an open concept. All new flooring throughout along with granite counters, appliances, and new tile in the showers! With fresh paint inside and most of the fixtures replaced, this home is like new. This is a great chance for someone looking in Keller to get a great home in a great community with many amenities. This home is ready for it's new tenant!

*** Landlord's New Year gift to New Tenant - If tenant signs lease before January 1st, first month's rent is only $1000 ***