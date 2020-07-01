All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4

8925 Randol Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8925 Randol Mill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cottonwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Rent: $1,215 - 1,265
La Jolla Ridge apartments are a unique two story community located right off interstate 30. We are near by local restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment and a great school district. We are a one of a kind apartment community that offer remodeled homes in select apartments that feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, accent walls, full size washer and dryer connections and more. Come check us out today!

Community Amenities
Club House Tennis Court Jacuzzi 24 Hour Fitness Center Limited Access Gates Wi-Fi Hot Spot Swimming Pool

Apartment Amenities
Ceiling Fan Tile entry ways Private patio/balconies Fireplace mantels Pantries Fireplaces Outside Storage Full size washer/dryer in every unit (*) Stainless Steel Appliances (*) Ceramic tile (*) Laminate wood flooring (*) Upgraded lighting (*) Crown molding (*) Accent walls

(*) In selected units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 have any available units?
8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 have?
Some of 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 currently offering any rent specials?
8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 pet-friendly?
No, 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 offer parking?
Yes, 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 offers parking.
Does 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 have a pool?
Yes, 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 has a pool.
Does 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 have accessible units?
No, 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University