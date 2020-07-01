8925 Randol Mill Rd Unit: B4

Amenities

Rent: $1,215 - 1,265

La Jolla Ridge apartments are a unique two story community located right off interstate 30. We are near by local restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment and a great school district. We are a one of a kind apartment community that offer remodeled homes in select apartments that feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, accent walls, full size washer and dryer connections and more. Come check us out today!



Community Amenities

Club House Tennis Court Jacuzzi 24 Hour Fitness Center Limited Access Gates Wi-Fi Hot Spot Swimming Pool



Apartment Amenities

Ceiling Fan Tile entry ways Private patio/balconies Fireplace mantels Pantries Fireplaces Outside Storage Full size washer/dryer in every unit (*) Stainless Steel Appliances (*) Ceramic tile (*) Laminate wood flooring (*) Upgraded lighting (*) Crown molding (*) Accent walls



(*) In selected units