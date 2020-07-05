8916 San Joaquin Trail

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Applicants accepted!



WILL CONSIDER SIX month lease (with additional rent premium)!



Lovely 3 2 2 in established neighborhood, close to highways, shopping, and schools. Plenty of room in this nice home, perfect for your next stage in life! Any Realtor can show you this property! Reach out with address in subject line to automatically receive rental criteria. Pets on a case by case basis. No Akita, Doberman, German Shepherd, Pitbull or Rottweiler dogs. No dogs over 35 lbs. 2 pet maximum. Driving by to confirm the locations works for you will also speed up the approval process. Thanks for looking!