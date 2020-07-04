All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

8833 Crosswind Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated home in Lake Country Estates is ready for entertaining inside and out! Interior of home offers open concept, functional floor plan and large rooms which include finishes such as; granite throughout kitchen and baths, slate, marble, wood like tile, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and so much more! Upstairs could be game room, man cave, work out room, guest room and also offers an office and half bath. Outside provides plenty of family space for pool time, cooking out, enjoying the greenbelt and very close to LCPOA boat launch. Home also has energy efficient windows, abundant storage, oversized 3 car garage with workshop area and a possible second floor deck! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8833 Crosswind Drive have any available units?
8833 Crosswind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8833 Crosswind Drive have?
Some of 8833 Crosswind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8833 Crosswind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8833 Crosswind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8833 Crosswind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8833 Crosswind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8833 Crosswind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8833 Crosswind Drive offers parking.
Does 8833 Crosswind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8833 Crosswind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8833 Crosswind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8833 Crosswind Drive has a pool.
Does 8833 Crosswind Drive have accessible units?
No, 8833 Crosswind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8833 Crosswind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8833 Crosswind Drive has units with dishwashers.

