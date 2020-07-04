8833 Crosswind Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautifully updated home in Lake Country Estates is ready for entertaining inside and out! Interior of home offers open concept, functional floor plan and large rooms which include finishes such as; granite throughout kitchen and baths, slate, marble, wood like tile, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and so much more! Upstairs could be game room, man cave, work out room, guest room and also offers an office and half bath. Outside provides plenty of family space for pool time, cooking out, enjoying the greenbelt and very close to LCPOA boat launch. Home also has energy efficient windows, abundant storage, oversized 3 car garage with workshop area and a possible second floor deck! A must see!