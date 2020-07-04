8824 Heron Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108 South Lake Worth
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
Hard to find lake front property on main body of Lake Worth! Updated two-bedroom one bath home with two living areas. Kitchen with pantry and dining. Original wood flooring. Good sized bath with stack washer and dryer hookups. Tankless water heater. Lots of lake views. Huge sprinklered yard fully fenced with electric gate. Small concrete access to lake. Enjoy lake living with large concrete pad perfect for firepit. This will not last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
