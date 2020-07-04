All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:51 PM

8824 Heron Drive

8824 Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8824 Heron Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
South Lake Worth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Hard to find lake front property on main body of Lake Worth! Updated two-bedroom one bath home with two living areas. Kitchen with pantry and dining. Original wood flooring. Good sized bath with stack washer and dryer hookups. Tankless water heater. Lots of lake views. Huge sprinklered yard fully fenced with electric gate. Small concrete access to lake. Enjoy lake living with large concrete pad perfect for firepit. This will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8824 Heron Drive have any available units?
8824 Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8824 Heron Drive have?
Some of 8824 Heron Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8824 Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8824 Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8824 Heron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8824 Heron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8824 Heron Drive offer parking?
No, 8824 Heron Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8824 Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8824 Heron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8824 Heron Drive have a pool?
No, 8824 Heron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8824 Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 8824 Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8824 Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8824 Heron Drive has units with dishwashers.

