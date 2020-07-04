8824 Heron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Hard to find lake front property on main body of Lake Worth! Updated two-bedroom one bath home with two living areas. Kitchen with pantry and dining. Original wood flooring. Good sized bath with stack washer and dryer hookups. Tankless water heater. Lots of lake views. Huge sprinklered yard fully fenced with electric gate. Small concrete access to lake. Enjoy lake living with large concrete pad perfect for firepit. This will not last.