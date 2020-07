Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

SORRY NO PETS NO SMOKING Home has newer carpet, paint, and roof, really nice breakfast area in kitchen, electric fireplace, dishwasher, microwave, electric stove, separate dining room, living room, large fenced backyard with greenbelt, HOA Pool. Close to schools and shopping. requires $65 application fee per each adult. maximum 5 persons. Please verify schools if that is important to your family