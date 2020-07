Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage, This home is located in Summer Creek Ranch with access to all the amenities including pool and playground! The open living room has a nice fireplace and has direct access to the side patio! Flat top electric stove in the kitchen along with built-in microwave and dishwasher! Bay windows in the dining area provide lots of natural light! Master bathroom has a relaxing garden tub and a separate shower! Fenced backyard with open patio!