Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:51 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8741 Bloomfield Terrace
8741 Bloomfield Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
8741 Bloomfield Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Good Condition. House has Open Floor plan with Large Living open to a very spacious kitchen. Large Master Bedroom, Master Bath has garden tub &he Loft area for computer work space or play area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8741 Bloomfield Terrace have any available units?
8741 Bloomfield Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8741 Bloomfield Terrace have?
Some of 8741 Bloomfield Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8741 Bloomfield Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8741 Bloomfield Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8741 Bloomfield Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8741 Bloomfield Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8741 Bloomfield Terrace offer parking?
No, 8741 Bloomfield Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8741 Bloomfield Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8741 Bloomfield Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8741 Bloomfield Terrace have a pool?
No, 8741 Bloomfield Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8741 Bloomfield Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8741 Bloomfield Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8741 Bloomfield Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8741 Bloomfield Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
