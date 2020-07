Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Ridgeview Farms. Open concept living with gas fireplace in the living area with tons of natural light. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and granite counters. Large back yard with covered patio great for kids and entertaining. Pets on a case by case basis.

Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care.