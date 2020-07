Amenities

All new paint and carpet! Spacious two story with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two eating areas and two living areas. Formal dining area in front of home leads you to family room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen with combined walk in pantry and utility room. All three bedrooms on the second floor. Additional living area upstairs. Master bath has two sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Ready for immediate move in.