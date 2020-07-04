8709 Trace Ridge Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NO CARPET!! Complete Wood or Laminate floors and new paint!!..Very close to Star Elementary ! STUNNING single-story home within coveted Trace Ridge & Keller ISD! 2nd living, or sitting area. Cozy family rm is accented by vaulted ceilings, corner gas fireplace, wall of windows. Delightful chef's kitchen w skylight natural light to this huge island, tons of cabinet space, New granite counter tops, farmhouse sink, walk-in pantry & long breakfast bar. Massive Master retreat, w walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Large utility w room for second fridge or freezer. The new privacy fence completes the backyard making it the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. close to shopping & more!