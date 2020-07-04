All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8709 Trace Ridge Parkway
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:39 AM

8709 Trace Ridge Parkway

8709 Trace Ridge Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8709 Trace Ridge Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO CARPET!! Complete Wood or Laminate floors and new paint!!..Very close to Star Elementary ! STUNNING single-story home within coveted Trace Ridge & Keller ISD! 2nd living, or sitting area. Cozy family rm is accented by vaulted ceilings, corner gas fireplace, wall of windows. Delightful chef's kitchen w skylight natural light to this huge island, tons of cabinet space, New granite counter tops, farmhouse sink, walk-in pantry & long breakfast bar. Massive Master retreat, w walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Large utility w room for second fridge or freezer. The new privacy fence completes the backyard making it the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. close to shopping & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway have any available units?
8709 Trace Ridge Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway have?
Some of 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
8709 Trace Ridge Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway offers parking.
Does 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway have a pool?
No, 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8709 Trace Ridge Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University