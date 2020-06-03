8704 Stonebriar Lane

Amenities

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS IN MAY AFTER THE MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETED. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND HOME IS MOVE IN READY. You will love the nice updates this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers.

Updated hard surface flooring in dining and main living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master suite resides on the main level with garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and walk in closet.

Owner prefers no pets but may consider with strong application and additional deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.