Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8704 Stonebriar Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:03 AM

8704 Stonebriar Lane

8704 Stonebriar Lane · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

8704 Stonebriar Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS IN MAY AFTER THE MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETED. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND HOME IS MOVE IN READY. You will love the nice updates this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers.
Updated hard surface flooring in dining and main living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master suite resides on the main level with garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and walk in closet.
Owner prefers no pets but may consider with strong application and additional deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 Stonebriar Lane have any available units?
8704 Stonebriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8704 Stonebriar Lane have?
Some of 8704 Stonebriar Lane's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 Stonebriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Stonebriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 Stonebriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8704 Stonebriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8704 Stonebriar Lane offer parking?
No, 8704 Stonebriar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8704 Stonebriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8704 Stonebriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 Stonebriar Lane have a pool?
No, 8704 Stonebriar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8704 Stonebriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 8704 Stonebriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 Stonebriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8704 Stonebriar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

