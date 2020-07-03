All apartments in Fort Worth
8658 Gaines Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:45 PM

8658 Gaines Drive

8658 Gaines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8658 Gaines Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage with 1690 sqft and either 2 living areas or 1 could be used as a study, and 2 dining areas. This home also has a covered porch and fenced in yard. Keller ISD. NO HOA! Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and counter space. Master bedroom has double closets and custom paint treatment and master bath has separate shower and garden tub. The secondary living room leads out to the partially screened in covered porch. The backyard is perfect for family barbecues with lots of shade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8658 Gaines Drive have any available units?
8658 Gaines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8658 Gaines Drive have?
Some of 8658 Gaines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8658 Gaines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8658 Gaines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8658 Gaines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8658 Gaines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8658 Gaines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8658 Gaines Drive offers parking.
Does 8658 Gaines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8658 Gaines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8658 Gaines Drive have a pool?
No, 8658 Gaines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8658 Gaines Drive have accessible units?
No, 8658 Gaines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8658 Gaines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8658 Gaines Drive has units with dishwashers.

