8658 Gaines Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage with 1690 sqft and either 2 living areas or 1 could be used as a study, and 2 dining areas. This home also has a covered porch and fenced in yard. Keller ISD. NO HOA! Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and counter space. Master bedroom has double closets and custom paint treatment and master bath has separate shower and garden tub. The secondary living room leads out to the partially screened in covered porch. The backyard is perfect for family barbecues with lots of shade.