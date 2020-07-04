All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 8 2020

8645 Star Thistle Drive

8645 Star Thistle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8645 Star Thistle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2bath 2 car garage property in a happening place of Saginaw. Fairly large living room with a stone mantle fireplace and faux paint. Neutral paint all over the home and secondary bedroom are covered with laminate flooring. Home boast with an open kitchen with an island and a big dining room along with a window for fresh air. Entertaining backyard with a dog house for pet lovers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 Star Thistle Drive have any available units?
8645 Star Thistle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8645 Star Thistle Drive have?
Some of 8645 Star Thistle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8645 Star Thistle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8645 Star Thistle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 Star Thistle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8645 Star Thistle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8645 Star Thistle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8645 Star Thistle Drive offers parking.
Does 8645 Star Thistle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8645 Star Thistle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 Star Thistle Drive have a pool?
No, 8645 Star Thistle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8645 Star Thistle Drive have accessible units?
No, 8645 Star Thistle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 Star Thistle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8645 Star Thistle Drive has units with dishwashers.

