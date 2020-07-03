8632 Arcadia Park Drive

Amenities

LARGE, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME! Blinds throughout. In sought after Keller ISD. Master on 1st floor, 3 bedrooms, office and second living area upstairs. TWO staircases ensure convenience from Master suite! Large, open floor plan. Abundant cabinets and counter tops in kitchen. Formal dining room; breakfast area overlooks large, covered back porch. Back porch has two fans for your outdoor comfort! No neighbors to the back! Private access to Greenbelt with walking path. Renter's insurance required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent.