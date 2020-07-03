All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

8632 Arcadia Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME! Blinds throughout. In sought after Keller ISD. Master on 1st floor, 3 bedrooms, office and second living area upstairs. TWO staircases ensure convenience from Master suite! Large, open floor plan. Abundant cabinets and counter tops in kitchen. Formal dining room; breakfast area overlooks large, covered back porch. Back porch has two fans for your outdoor comfort! No neighbors to the back! Private access to Greenbelt with walking path. Renter's insurance required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8632 Arcadia Park Drive have any available units?
8632 Arcadia Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8632 Arcadia Park Drive have?
Some of 8632 Arcadia Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8632 Arcadia Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8632 Arcadia Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8632 Arcadia Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8632 Arcadia Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8632 Arcadia Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8632 Arcadia Park Drive offers parking.
Does 8632 Arcadia Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8632 Arcadia Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8632 Arcadia Park Drive have a pool?
No, 8632 Arcadia Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8632 Arcadia Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 8632 Arcadia Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8632 Arcadia Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8632 Arcadia Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

