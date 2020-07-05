8621 Mystic Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Come make this house your home in River Trails! This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath home features warm wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the downstairs, fresh paint throughout and master suite on the first floor. The updated kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinetry with self closing drawers and new cement countertops. The large master bedroom suite offers laminate flooring, master bathroom with separate shower and tub and large walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms, bathroom and gameroom or office upstairs make a great private space for the kids. The backyard is oversized with an open patio. Come see today as this will not last long!