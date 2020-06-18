8608 Silverbell Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home in the sought after Everman Park neighborhood of Fort Worth! Boasting a two-story, four bedroom and two and a half baths, this is one to see! Features include an open floor plan, new AC and furnace to help keep utilities low, tile flooring, and refrigerator provided! Enjoy a large, pie-shaped, enclosed backyard - perfect for relaxing! Located in the Everman School District, close to I-35 W and I-20. Showings to begin 9-3-2019. RENT: $1695.00/month, 2,674 Square feet, refrigerator in the home. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. $150 one time Admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.rentfeeder.com, click "find a rental" and type in the address to view the home.