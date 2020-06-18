All apartments in Fort Worth
8608 Silverbell Lane
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:40 PM

8608 Silverbell Lane

8608 Silverbell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8608 Silverbell Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home in the sought after Everman Park neighborhood of Fort Worth! Boasting a two-story, four bedroom and two and a half baths, this is one to see! Features include an open floor plan, new AC and furnace to help keep utilities low, tile flooring, and refrigerator provided! Enjoy a large, pie-shaped, enclosed backyard - perfect for relaxing! Located in the Everman School District, close to I-35 W and I-20. Showings to begin 9-3-2019. RENT: $1695.00/month, 2,674 Square feet, refrigerator in the home. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. $150 one time Admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.rentfeeder.com, click &quot;find a rental&quot; and type in the address to view the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Silverbell Lane have any available units?
8608 Silverbell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 Silverbell Lane have?
Some of 8608 Silverbell Lane's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Silverbell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Silverbell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Silverbell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Silverbell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8608 Silverbell Lane offer parking?
No, 8608 Silverbell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8608 Silverbell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Silverbell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Silverbell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8608 Silverbell Lane has a pool.
Does 8608 Silverbell Lane have accessible units?
No, 8608 Silverbell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Silverbell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 Silverbell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

