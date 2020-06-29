8608 Autumn Creek Trail

Amenities

Absolutely stunning home located in Fort Worth! The kitchen includes granite counter tops, a spacious island, and stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave! The living area presents a gorgeous brick fireplace and wall space for your entertainment center! The master bedroom offers plenty of furniture space and an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub, and stand up shower! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.