8525 Cumberland Gap Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home in desirable school district Kelller ISD. This warm and inviting home offers two living area, split floor plan, spacious eat-in kitchen. Large master with garden tub, walk in shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Hardwood floors throughout living area and master with brand new carpet in bedrooms. Fenced in backyard and patio to sit and enjoy a nice day entertaining family and friends. Close to Lifetime Fitness, Parks and Alliance Town Center with plenty of places to shop and dine. Easy access to 35W.