Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:19 AM

8525 Cumberland Gap Drive

8525 Cumberland Gap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Cumberland Gap Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful home in desirable school district Kelller ISD. This warm and inviting home offers two living area, split floor plan, spacious eat-in kitchen. Large master with garden tub, walk in shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Hardwood floors throughout living area and master with brand new carpet in bedrooms. Fenced in backyard and patio to sit and enjoy a nice day entertaining family and friends. Close to Lifetime Fitness, Parks and Alliance Town Center with plenty of places to shop and dine. Easy access to 35W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive have any available units?
8525 Cumberland Gap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive have?
Some of 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Cumberland Gap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive offers parking.
Does 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive have a pool?
No, 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive have accessible units?
No, 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525 Cumberland Gap Drive has units with dishwashers.

