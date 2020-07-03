8525 Cumberland Gap Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful home in desirable school district Kelller ISD. This warm and inviting home offers two living area, split floor plan, spacious eat-in kitchen. Large master with garden tub, walk in shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Hardwood floors throughout living area and master with brand new carpet in bedrooms. Fenced in backyard and patio to sit and enjoy a nice day entertaining family and friends. Close to Lifetime Fitness, Parks and Alliance Town Center with plenty of places to shop and dine. Easy access to 35W.