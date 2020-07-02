8517 Santa Ana Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms, walk-in-closets and so much more! This home features an open floor plan and has two large living areas, decorative lighting, neutral colors, gas start fireplace, separate dining area, kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Split bedroom floor plan, over sized 17x13 master suite with large walk-in closet has a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, A spacious backyard with concrete patio and storage building.No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.