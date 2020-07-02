All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

8517 Santa Ana Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms, walk-in-closets and so much more! This home features an open floor plan and has two large living areas, decorative lighting, neutral colors, gas start fireplace, separate dining area, kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Split bedroom floor plan, over sized 17x13 master suite with large walk-in closet has a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, A spacious backyard with concrete patio and storage building.No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8517 Santa Ana Drive have any available units?
8517 Santa Ana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8517 Santa Ana Drive have?
Some of 8517 Santa Ana Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8517 Santa Ana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8517 Santa Ana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8517 Santa Ana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8517 Santa Ana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8517 Santa Ana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8517 Santa Ana Drive offers parking.
Does 8517 Santa Ana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8517 Santa Ana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8517 Santa Ana Drive have a pool?
No, 8517 Santa Ana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8517 Santa Ana Drive have accessible units?
No, 8517 Santa Ana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8517 Santa Ana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8517 Santa Ana Drive has units with dishwashers.

