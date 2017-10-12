849 Santa Rosa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Sendera Ranch. Open floor plan. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Large backyard grass with lots of room to play and to entertain. NEW CARPETS. This fabulous subdivision is in Northwest ISD. Numerous amenities, including clubhouse, community pool, jogging and bike paths, park, playground. Come see this great home!

Non-refundable pet fee is $350 each and will vary according to pet size. Pets are considered on case by case basis. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.