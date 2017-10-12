All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:24 AM

849 Santa Rosa Drive

Location

849 Santa Rosa Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Sendera Ranch. Open floor plan. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Large backyard grass with lots of room to play and to entertain. NEW CARPETS. This fabulous subdivision is in Northwest ISD. Numerous amenities, including clubhouse, community pool, jogging and bike paths, park, playground. Come see this great home!
Non-refundable pet fee is $350 each and will vary according to pet size. Pets are considered on case by case basis. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

