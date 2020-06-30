8441 Sweet Flag Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful New Home in Llano Springs! - Gorgeous single-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2-car garage! Bedrooms are split from the master for added privacy! Gourmet kitchen with a large center island, breakfast nook, and walk-in pantry, kitchen overlooks the family room. The private master suite features a luxurious bath with a generously-sized walk-in closet. Covered patio area in the backyard terrific for entertaining! Community pool, clubhouse, playground for the entire family to enjoy!



(RLNE5702458)