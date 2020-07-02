8440 Cloverglen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This GORGEOUS home has lots of charm and dimension! Immediately upon driving up you will love the over sized corner lot that gives you more than enough yard space. The first thing you notice when you enter the home are the high soaring vaulted ceilings and the open concept floor plan. You'll love the recent updates in the kitchen from the granite counter tops to the stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master Suite upstairs offers vaulted ceiling, bay window and an en-suite. En-suite includes a single sink vanity, garden tub and walk in closet. 2 car garage offers remote parking access.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.