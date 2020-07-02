All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8440 Cloverglen Lane

8440 Cloverglen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8440 Cloverglen Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This GORGEOUS home has lots of charm and dimension! Immediately upon driving up you will love the over sized corner lot that gives you more than enough yard space. The first thing you notice when you enter the home are the high soaring vaulted ceilings and the open concept floor plan. You'll love the recent updates in the kitchen from the granite counter tops to the stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master Suite upstairs offers vaulted ceiling, bay window and an en-suite. En-suite includes a single sink vanity, garden tub and walk in closet. 2 car garage offers remote parking access.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8440 Cloverglen Lane have any available units?
8440 Cloverglen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8440 Cloverglen Lane have?
Some of 8440 Cloverglen Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8440 Cloverglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8440 Cloverglen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8440 Cloverglen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8440 Cloverglen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8440 Cloverglen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8440 Cloverglen Lane offers parking.
Does 8440 Cloverglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8440 Cloverglen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8440 Cloverglen Lane have a pool?
No, 8440 Cloverglen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8440 Cloverglen Lane have accessible units?
No, 8440 Cloverglen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8440 Cloverglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8440 Cloverglen Lane has units with dishwashers.

