8429 Grand Oak Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room playground pool garage new construction

Brand new Llano Springs community! Brand new 2-story Gray Point home offers 2270 sqft of living space spanning 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upstairs game room, and 2-car garage! Secondary bedrooms located on second level for added master privacy! Gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room & boasts a large center island and walk-in pantry. Private master suite secluded at the rear of the home features a luxurious bath with generously-sized walk-in closet. Ceramic tile throughout the whole downstairs! Llano Springs Community consists of a pool, playground, running trails, clubhouse and many more. Covered patio in backyard that is great for entertaining! Fantastic opportunity to reside in Fort Worth.