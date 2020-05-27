All apartments in Fort Worth
8429 Grand Oak Road

8429 Grand Oak Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8429 Grand Oak Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Stone Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new Llano Springs community! Brand new 2-story Gray Point home offers 2270 sqft of living space spanning 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upstairs game room, and 2-car garage! Secondary bedrooms located on second level for added master privacy! Gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room & boasts a large center island and walk-in pantry. Private master suite secluded at the rear of the home features a luxurious bath with generously-sized walk-in closet. Ceramic tile throughout the whole downstairs! Llano Springs Community consists of a pool, playground, running trails, clubhouse and many more. Covered patio in backyard that is great for entertaining! Fantastic opportunity to reside in Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8429 Grand Oak Road have any available units?
8429 Grand Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8429 Grand Oak Road have?
Some of 8429 Grand Oak Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8429 Grand Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
8429 Grand Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8429 Grand Oak Road pet-friendly?
No, 8429 Grand Oak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8429 Grand Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 8429 Grand Oak Road offers parking.
Does 8429 Grand Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8429 Grand Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8429 Grand Oak Road have a pool?
Yes, 8429 Grand Oak Road has a pool.
Does 8429 Grand Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 8429 Grand Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8429 Grand Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8429 Grand Oak Road has units with dishwashers.

