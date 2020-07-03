8418 Golf Club Circle

Amenities

BEST DEAL IN LAKE COUNTRY ESTATES!!!! Eagle Mountain Lake Community! Gorgeous views to die for from the floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy your coffee in the morning on your covered deck right off the Kitchen, 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Breath taking views from the kitchen with breakfast bar, island, double oven, tons of cabinet space. Large dining room with hardwood floors. Over sized living room facing the greenbelt, Master Suite with jetted tub, shower, large walk in closet, dual sinks. Entertaining made easy with spacious family room, wet bar and gas fireplace. Converted Golf Cart garage with HVAC, Electrical, sink & cabinets makes a perfect workshop. Join Lake Country HOA for access to boat ramp