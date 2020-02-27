All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:52 PM

8417 Hawks Nest Drive

8417 Hawks Nest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8417 Hawks Nest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a86ba1061 ---- 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms with a study. Kitchen has granite counters and gas cooking. Master suite has garden tub and stand alone shower. Outside there is a covered patio with shade and large storage building. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,600.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Administrative Fee: $300.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8417 Hawks Nest Drive have any available units?
8417 Hawks Nest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8417 Hawks Nest Drive have?
Some of 8417 Hawks Nest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 Hawks Nest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8417 Hawks Nest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 Hawks Nest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8417 Hawks Nest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8417 Hawks Nest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8417 Hawks Nest Drive offers parking.
Does 8417 Hawks Nest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8417 Hawks Nest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 Hawks Nest Drive have a pool?
No, 8417 Hawks Nest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8417 Hawks Nest Drive have accessible units?
No, 8417 Hawks Nest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 Hawks Nest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8417 Hawks Nest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

