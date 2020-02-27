8417 Hawks Nest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a86ba1061 ---- 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms with a study. Kitchen has granite counters and gas cooking. Master suite has garden tub and stand alone shower. Outside there is a covered patio with shade and large storage building. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,600.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Administrative Fee: $300.00