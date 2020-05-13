8416 Horse Whisper Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace refrigerator

Beautiful single-story in Chisholm Ridge with great floorplan make this home one you don’t want to miss! Boasting 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with features including wood flooring, fireplace, large kitchen with island, refrigerator, built-in desk, spacious rooms, updated fixtures, Nest thermostat, and interior paint! Enjoy the nice-sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Sprinkler system and storage building also provided for tenant's use as well as access to the HOA community pools!! Come see this incredible home today!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5 mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.