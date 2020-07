Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel pool microwave bathtub

This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home has fresh paint and recently installed flooring. New stainless Stove, microwave and dishwasher. Enjoy your large open living area right off the open kitchen. Dedicated Laundry room with shelving for pantry needs. Large master bath features large garden tub separate shower and a double sink vanity. Access to HOA pool.

