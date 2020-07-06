All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8405 Prairie Dawn Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 12:53 AM

8405 Prairie Dawn Drive

8405 Prairie Dawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8405 Prairie Dawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful large home offers a great space to entertain, and just walking distance to a park! Stunning wood flooring throughout entire 1st floor, with carpet in all the bedrooms upstairs. Spacious open kitchen features an island with plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances and dark cherry wood cabinetry. This home has 3 living rooms, with one upstairs that could be used as a game room, and big bright bedrooms perfect for a large family. Out back, enjoy a beautiful large grassy yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive have any available units?
8405 Prairie Dawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive have?
Some of 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Prairie Dawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive offer parking?
No, 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive have a pool?
No, 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8405 Prairie Dawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University