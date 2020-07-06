8405 Prairie Dawn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Beautiful large home offers a great space to entertain, and just walking distance to a park! Stunning wood flooring throughout entire 1st floor, with carpet in all the bedrooms upstairs. Spacious open kitchen features an island with plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances and dark cherry wood cabinetry. This home has 3 living rooms, with one upstairs that could be used as a game room, and big bright bedrooms perfect for a large family. Out back, enjoy a beautiful large grassy yard!