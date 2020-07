Amenities

Beautiful home located in the Park Glen Addition, KISD schools with an abundance of hiking and jogging trails, you're within walking distance from the park. Home features upgraded granite counter tops, SS appliances, AC, Furnace, Water Heater have been replace within the last 3 years. This home is minutes from fantastic shopping and dinning at Alliance Town Center and 20 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth.