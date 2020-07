Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2018 4-2-2 house is waiting for you to make it your home! Open concept family room, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, an island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Generously sized master suite with master bath having dual sinks and a large walk in-closet. Also features spacious secondary bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. The neighborhood is very close to schools and has many amenities including community pool, park and playgrounds.