8369 Summer Park Dr

Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

This beautiful 5-3.5-2 home located in Fort Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features tall ceilings & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual vanities with sinks, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has plenty of space with 2 living areas, game room, and media room. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=l9CSkvw9su&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com