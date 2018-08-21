All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8369 Summer Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8369 Summer Park Dr
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:12 PM

8369 Summer Park Dr

8369 Summer Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8369 Summer Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
This beautiful 5-3.5-2 home located in Fort Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features tall ceilings & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual vanities with sinks, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has plenty of space with 2 living areas, game room, and media room. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=l9CSkvw9su&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8369 Summer Park Dr have any available units?
8369 Summer Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8369 Summer Park Dr have?
Some of 8369 Summer Park Dr's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8369 Summer Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8369 Summer Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8369 Summer Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8369 Summer Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8369 Summer Park Dr offer parking?
No, 8369 Summer Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8369 Summer Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8369 Summer Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8369 Summer Park Dr have a pool?
No, 8369 Summer Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8369 Summer Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 8369 Summer Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8369 Summer Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8369 Summer Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University