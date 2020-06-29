All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:57 AM

8340 Edgepoint Trail

8340 Edgepoint Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8340 Edgepoint Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76053
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME! Close to everything! Vaulted Ceilings throughout. Wonderful open floorplan. Crown molding throughout. Cooks delight kitchen overlooks large open family room with Beautiful fireplace. Fourth bed would make a great study or second living area. Bay windows in 4th bedroom and breakfast nook. Beautiful exterior with rock and brick. Art niches. Luxurious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities and oversize closet. Large covered patio overlooks lush green backyard. HEB ISD! Community features jog trail, playground and private lake and pond. HURRY! This super clean home will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 Edgepoint Trail have any available units?
8340 Edgepoint Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8340 Edgepoint Trail have?
Some of 8340 Edgepoint Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 Edgepoint Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Edgepoint Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Edgepoint Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8340 Edgepoint Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8340 Edgepoint Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8340 Edgepoint Trail offers parking.
Does 8340 Edgepoint Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 Edgepoint Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Edgepoint Trail have a pool?
No, 8340 Edgepoint Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8340 Edgepoint Trail have accessible units?
No, 8340 Edgepoint Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 Edgepoint Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8340 Edgepoint Trail has units with dishwashers.

