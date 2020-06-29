8340 Edgepoint Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME! Close to everything! Vaulted Ceilings throughout. Wonderful open floorplan. Crown molding throughout. Cooks delight kitchen overlooks large open family room with Beautiful fireplace. Fourth bed would make a great study or second living area. Bay windows in 4th bedroom and breakfast nook. Beautiful exterior with rock and brick. Art niches. Luxurious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities and oversize closet. Large covered patio overlooks lush green backyard. HEB ISD! Community features jog trail, playground and private lake and pond. HURRY! This super clean home will go fast!