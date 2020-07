Amenities

Feel right at home in this freshly updated, neat and clean home. Recent paint and carpet give this home a crisp clean feel. Desired laminate floors and 1st floor master bedroom suite. New microwave in kitchen. Light and bright home. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a gameroom. Large closets in all bedrooms. Big backyard offers plenty of room to play and entertain. Large pantry in the pretty island kitchen. Sprinkler system.