8329 Ohara Lane

Turnkey, contemporary home in South Fort Worth. Formal dining room with bay window and bi-fold doors leading to kitchen. Great space for entertaining! Living room features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, large windows, and wood-burning fireplace! Kitchen includes new, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included in lease! Kitchen also features breakfast dining area with large windows providing tons of natural light! Master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and dual sinks. Backyard features wooden privacy fence, large patio. Grills and furniture can stay if desired. Great location provides quick access to I35, I20, and Chisholm Trail.