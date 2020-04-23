All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
8329 Ohara Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:52 PM

8329 Ohara Lane

8329 O Hara Lane · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

8329 O Hara Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Turnkey, contemporary home in South Fort Worth. Formal dining room with bay window and bi-fold doors leading to kitchen. Great space for entertaining! Living room features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, large windows, and wood-burning fireplace! Kitchen includes new, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included in lease! Kitchen also features breakfast dining area with large windows providing tons of natural light! Master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and dual sinks. Backyard features wooden privacy fence, large patio. Grills and furniture can stay if desired. Great location provides quick access to I35, I20, and Chisholm Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8329 Ohara Lane have any available units?
8329 Ohara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8329 Ohara Lane have?
Some of 8329 Ohara Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8329 Ohara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8329 Ohara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8329 Ohara Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8329 Ohara Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8329 Ohara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8329 Ohara Lane offers parking.
Does 8329 Ohara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8329 Ohara Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8329 Ohara Lane have a pool?
No, 8329 Ohara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8329 Ohara Lane have accessible units?
No, 8329 Ohara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8329 Ohara Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8329 Ohara Lane has units with dishwashers.

