Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:36 AM

8316 Whistling Duck Drive

8316 Whistling Duck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8316 Whistling Duck Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76118

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Lakes of River Trails West in HEB ISD! This one story David Weekley home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and a study. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Open concept plan is great for entertainment. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, granite, SS appliances and gas range for the chef. No carpet in common areas & in master bedroom. Large Bricked porch 6' x 18' to enjoy your morning coffee. Covered patio with extended flat work. Floored attic for extra storage. Walking distance to lake, trails and park right in the neighborhood. Conveniently located to shopping and restaurants. Close to major freeways Loop 820, I30 and 121 means 15 mins to downtown Ft. Worth, 30 minutes to downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8316 Whistling Duck Drive have any available units?
8316 Whistling Duck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8316 Whistling Duck Drive have?
Some of 8316 Whistling Duck Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8316 Whistling Duck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8316 Whistling Duck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8316 Whistling Duck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8316 Whistling Duck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8316 Whistling Duck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8316 Whistling Duck Drive offers parking.
Does 8316 Whistling Duck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8316 Whistling Duck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8316 Whistling Duck Drive have a pool?
No, 8316 Whistling Duck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8316 Whistling Duck Drive have accessible units?
No, 8316 Whistling Duck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8316 Whistling Duck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8316 Whistling Duck Drive has units with dishwashers.

