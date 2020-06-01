8316 Whistling Duck Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Lakes of River Trails West in HEB ISD! This one story David Weekley home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and a study. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Open concept plan is great for entertainment. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, granite, SS appliances and gas range for the chef. No carpet in common areas & in master bedroom. Large Bricked porch 6' x 18' to enjoy your morning coffee. Covered patio with extended flat work. Floored attic for extra storage. Walking distance to lake, trails and park right in the neighborhood. Conveniently located to shopping and restaurants. Close to major freeways Loop 820, I30 and 121 means 15 mins to downtown Ft. Worth, 30 minutes to downtown Dallas.