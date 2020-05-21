8316 Storm Chaser Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice home features split bedrooms, open concept kitchen and living area. The entry, kitchen, breakfast area, and both baths feature ceramic tile floors. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, separate shower, and garden tub. Neighborhood amenities include pools,nature trails, and onsite elementary school. Great location that is close to major highways (I-35 and 287). Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with deposit.