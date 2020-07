Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 in Fort Worth! Interior features new Laminate wood flooring in dining and living room and new carpet in bedrooms. Forma dining room, spacious living room with fireplace. Large kitchen with Granite Countertops and breakfast nook. Big Master separated from other rooms with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and walk in closet. Spacious spare rooms. Full size utility room. Big fenced back yard. Close to schools, shopping and highways.