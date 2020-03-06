All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8308 Storm Chaser Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8308 Storm Chaser Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:40 PM

8308 Storm Chaser Drive

8308 Storm Chaser Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8308 Storm Chaser Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHORT TERM 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE for this super cute 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in an ideal location! This home boasts two living and two dining areas and has a great open floorplan. The modern kitchen and breakfast room adjoin the family room with a fireplace and overlooking the fenced-in backyard. The bedrooms are spilt and the master bath has a separate shower, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. CLOSE TO MALL AND SHOPPINGS. EASY EXCESS TO I35W, 287 AND I820. GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 Storm Chaser Drive have any available units?
8308 Storm Chaser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 Storm Chaser Drive have?
Some of 8308 Storm Chaser Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 Storm Chaser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Storm Chaser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Storm Chaser Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8308 Storm Chaser Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8308 Storm Chaser Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8308 Storm Chaser Drive offers parking.
Does 8308 Storm Chaser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 Storm Chaser Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Storm Chaser Drive have a pool?
No, 8308 Storm Chaser Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8308 Storm Chaser Drive have accessible units?
No, 8308 Storm Chaser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Storm Chaser Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 Storm Chaser Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University