8308 Storm Chaser Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

SHORT TERM 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE for this super cute 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in an ideal location! This home boasts two living and two dining areas and has a great open floorplan. The modern kitchen and breakfast room adjoin the family room with a fireplace and overlooking the fenced-in backyard. The bedrooms are spilt and the master bath has a separate shower, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. CLOSE TO MALL AND SHOPPINGS. EASY EXCESS TO I35W, 287 AND I820. GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME