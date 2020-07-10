829 Rio Bravo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room new construction

Beautiful Home with tons of room! Completely Repainted and Brand New Carpet with Nice Neutral Colors throughout the home! All rooms are Spacious with great Closets and a Large Gameroom Upstairs! Dual walk-in master closets. Located in a nice established and quiet neighborhood!!