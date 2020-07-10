All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

829 Rio Bravo

829 Rio Bravo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

829 Rio Bravo Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
new construction
Beautiful Home with tons of room! Completely Repainted and Brand New Carpet with Nice Neutral Colors throughout the home! All rooms are Spacious with great Closets and a Large Gameroom Upstairs! Dual walk-in master closets. Located in a nice established and quiet neighborhood!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Rio Bravo have any available units?
829 Rio Bravo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Rio Bravo have?
Some of 829 Rio Bravo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Rio Bravo currently offering any rent specials?
829 Rio Bravo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Rio Bravo pet-friendly?
No, 829 Rio Bravo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 829 Rio Bravo offer parking?
No, 829 Rio Bravo does not offer parking.
Does 829 Rio Bravo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Rio Bravo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Rio Bravo have a pool?
No, 829 Rio Bravo does not have a pool.
Does 829 Rio Bravo have accessible units?
No, 829 Rio Bravo does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Rio Bravo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Rio Bravo has units with dishwashers.

