All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8249 Summerview Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8249 Summerview Court
Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:48 AM

8249 Summerview Court

8249 Summerview Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8249 Summerview Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Picturesque 5 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom brick dream home awaits you! Entrance boasts gleaming wood floors leading into large family room. Kitchen boasts dark rich cabinetry with stainless steel appliances to include: electric cooktop, oven, microwave & dishwasher. Modern pendant lighting located in open concept dining area. Master bedroom is located downstairs with garden tub, separate shower & walk-in-closet. All other bedrooms located upstairs with ceiling fans throughout. Deep Cleaned & Pristine! Move-In-Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8249 Summerview Court have any available units?
8249 Summerview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8249 Summerview Court have?
Some of 8249 Summerview Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8249 Summerview Court currently offering any rent specials?
8249 Summerview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8249 Summerview Court pet-friendly?
No, 8249 Summerview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8249 Summerview Court offer parking?
Yes, 8249 Summerview Court offers parking.
Does 8249 Summerview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8249 Summerview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8249 Summerview Court have a pool?
No, 8249 Summerview Court does not have a pool.
Does 8249 Summerview Court have accessible units?
No, 8249 Summerview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8249 Summerview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8249 Summerview Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University