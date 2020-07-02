8249 Summerview Court

Amenities

Picturesque 5 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom brick dream home awaits you! Entrance boasts gleaming wood floors leading into large family room. Kitchen boasts dark rich cabinetry with stainless steel appliances to include: electric cooktop, oven, microwave & dishwasher. Modern pendant lighting located in open concept dining area. Master bedroom is located downstairs with garden tub, separate shower & walk-in-closet. All other bedrooms located upstairs with ceiling fans throughout. Deep Cleaned & Pristine! Move-In-Ready