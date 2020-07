Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-2-2! Enjoy this open concept, light and neutral color Home! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar and opens to Living room. Home complete with Fridge too! Covered back Patio for those Cookouts, Ceiling Fans, fenced Yard, Sprinkler system, very energy efficient & more! Window Blinds, Garage door opener. Available now!. Sorry No Pets!